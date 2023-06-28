Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Siegfried stock opened at $761.00 on Monday. Siegfried has a 1 year low of $685.00 and a 1 year high of $761.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $731.66.

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

