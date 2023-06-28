Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC raised Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $16.25 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

