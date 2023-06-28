Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $56.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Silgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,191,000 after acquiring an additional 205,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,562,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,516,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Silgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLGN opened at $47.87 on Friday. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silgan will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

