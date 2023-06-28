SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

SMBK stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,429 shares of company stock worth $228,219. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

