Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCALGet Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Southern California Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Southern California Bancorp Price Performance

BCAL stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. Southern California Bancorp has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $17.05.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCALGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter.

About Southern California Bancorp



Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

