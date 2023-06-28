Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Southern California Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.
Southern California Bancorp Price Performance
BCAL stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. Southern California Bancorp has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $17.05.
About Southern California Bancorp
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
