Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

NYSE:LUV opened at $35.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after buying an additional 4,136,264 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $93,082,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $84,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

