SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

