Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

HBAN stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

