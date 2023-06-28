Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $343,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.