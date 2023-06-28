Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $400,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

