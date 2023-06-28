Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 439 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 139,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,205,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $509.51 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $531.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.09. The stock has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

