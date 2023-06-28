Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 10,691 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $298.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.79. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

