Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 740 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.24 and a 200 day moving average of $196.92. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $289.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on META. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

