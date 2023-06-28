State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,060 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

