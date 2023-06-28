State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Aflac by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

