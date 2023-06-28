State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,216 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACCAR Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.