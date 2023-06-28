State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,210 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $110.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.