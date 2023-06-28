State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 763 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 199.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after buying an additional 25,806,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 208.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq by 198.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after buying an additional 9,918,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $235,218,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 209.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,138,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

