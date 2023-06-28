State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 890 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.22. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.77.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

