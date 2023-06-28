State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,542 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $205.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

