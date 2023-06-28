State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 3.5 %

NUE stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.56. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.