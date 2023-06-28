Stephen Paul West Purchases 144,117 Shares of Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ) Stock

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Rating) insider Stephen Paul West acquired 144,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £10,088.19 ($12,826.69).

Shares of LON:ROQ opened at GBX 6.88 ($0.09) on Wednesday. Roquefort Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 9 ($0.11). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.93. The firm has a market cap of £8.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.75 and a beta of -0.04.

Roquefort Therapeutics plc operates as a biotechnology research company. The company engages in the research and development of drugs targeting Midkine, a circulating growth factor protein and pro-inflammatory mediator for the treatment of cancer. Roquefort Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

