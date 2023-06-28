Stephen Walker Acquires 25,000 Shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT) Stock

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Walker bought 25,000 shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,085.82).

Stephen Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Stephen Walker acquired 20,000 shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £4,200 ($5,340.11).

Ocean Harvest Technology Group Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of LON OHT opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Wednesday. Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 14.25 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The company has a market capitalization of £18.88 million and a P/E ratio of -750.00.

