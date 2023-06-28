Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ARC Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for ARC Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.31. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter.

ARC Resources Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.32.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$17.82 on Monday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.65 and a twelve month high of C$20.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.