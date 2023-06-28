Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Carnival Co. & Call Options (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 171,035 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical volume of 105,815 call options.
Shares of CCL opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.21.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
