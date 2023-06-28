StockNews.com Downgrades CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) to Sell

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.64. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CEL-SCI by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

