StockNews.com Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in PayPal by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 55,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in PayPal by 15,134.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 943,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,624,000 after buying an additional 936,976 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

