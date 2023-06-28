StockNews.com Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Buy

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USNA opened at $61.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $76.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $248.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $140,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $140,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,054. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.