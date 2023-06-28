StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77.

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

