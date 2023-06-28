StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
See Also
- Get a free research report on American Shared Hospital Services from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.