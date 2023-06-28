StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

