StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CANF opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

