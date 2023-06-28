StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Trading Down 7.9 %

NYSE ENSV opened at $0.31 on Monday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

