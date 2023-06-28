StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.94. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 16,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at $270,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,617,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 209,282 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 144,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

