StockNews.com Lowers Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Sell

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of GKOS opened at $69.52 on Monday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,168,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,290,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 32,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,703,000 after acquiring an additional 299,043 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191,849 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Glaukos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

