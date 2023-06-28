StockNews.com Upgrades Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to “Buy”

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Iteris Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.08 on Monday. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Iteris by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

