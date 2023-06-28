StockNews.com Upgrades TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to “Hold”

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $22.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.09. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

