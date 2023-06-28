Stone Asset Management Inc. Has $276,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stone Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 167,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

