Stone Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,467 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stone Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lcnb Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $438.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.03. The stock has a market cap of $327.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

