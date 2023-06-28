Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 695,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,990,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

Sunrun Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.89 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,265,579 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,989.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $63,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,407,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,187,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,265,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,989.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,081 shares of company stock worth $3,129,488 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

