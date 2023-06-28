Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

