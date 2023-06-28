Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

