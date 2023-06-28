Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.
Target Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Target stock opened at $132.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Target from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Target
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.