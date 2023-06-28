Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 175,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 0.61. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.69 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

