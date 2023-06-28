Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Separately, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $149,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,058,601.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $149,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,058,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,773 shares of company stock worth $1,065,132. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

