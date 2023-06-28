TD Securities Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$0.70

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.61.

WEED stock opened at C$0.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$323.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.46. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$6.44.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

