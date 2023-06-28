Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lowered by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Tesla Trading Up 3.8 %

TSLA opened at $250.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

