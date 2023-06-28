The Hain Celestial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,682 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,568% compared to the typical volume of 138 put options.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.91. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAIN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 153.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 636,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

