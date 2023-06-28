The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $259.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $36,349,208.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,791 shares of company stock valued at $74,644,492 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.