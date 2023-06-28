The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,791 shares of company stock valued at $74,644,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey stock opened at $259.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

