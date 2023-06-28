The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $313.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.